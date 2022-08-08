The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, displayed an emotional spectacle in church on Sunday at a thanksgiving service.

It was an all-white affair when Stephen Ntim together with his family and the leadership of the NPP attended a thanksgiving service to thank God for a successful election and his election as the Chairman of the NPP.

Organised at the St Peter’s Methodist Church in Accra at Mile 7 at Achimota on Sunday, (August 7), the thanksgiving service was also to celebrate the 64th birthday of Mr Ntim who is also a member of the church.

A prayer was said for Mr Ntim and his family amidst the singing of hymns and dancing.

The service was attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, some Members of Parliament, political personalities and some past and present heads of government institutions.

Speaking during the service, Mr Ntim thanked the church members and its leadership for their constant prayers and encouragement from his campaign time till his election.

He noted that their constant prayers and support had brought him this far.

“In my own special way of thanking the Almighty God for taking me this far, I will lay down prostrate in the presence of the Lord,” he said.

He proceeded to lay down prostrate together with his wife and other family members in front of the congregation.