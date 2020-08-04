Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has taken to social media to share photos of his first son, Larry Appiah, as he turns a year older.

Monday, August 3, 2020, marked the birthday of young Appiah who is also aspiring to be a top footballer.

In celebration of his new age, the former Juventus and Fenerbahçe midfielder dropped some photos of the young man.

The photos have young Appiah showing off a stylish sense of fashion just like his father.

Sharing the photos, the ex-Black Stars captain described his first son as intelligent, charming, and the most skilled guy.

His caption to the photos read: “Happy birthday to the most skilled, intelligent and charming boss. @larryappiah.”

Credit: Yen