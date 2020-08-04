Nana Yaw Amponsah will be unveiled as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, August 7.

The club has been without a CEO following the exit of George Amoako in June after the management of the club was dissolved.

However, the 12-member Board of Directors and the Asantehene and owner of the Club, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have resolved to confirm former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, Mr Amponsah as the new head of management.

The sophisticated football administrator holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, United Kingdom.

The Phar Rangers owner has also been given the opportunity to pursue a PhD in Sports Leadership at the Concordia University in the United States of America.

Mr Amponsah has worked as a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenue to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.

The Prestigious 40 Under 40 awardee, is touted as one of the best brains to push the two times CAF Champions League winners to its best status.

The club is currently being run on a daily basis by an interim management, led by Board Member, Joseph Yaw Adu.

Mr Amponsah has already presented a five-year development plan to the Board of Directors in their first meeting held at East Legon in Accra.