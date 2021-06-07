Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien have caused tongues wagging after the pair were spotted eating at a chop bar.

The pair are greatly remembered for their contribution to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

A photo shared by Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, captures the pair enjoying some good local food.

Welcome home @MichaelEssien pic.twitter.com/ReEHEPFzsI — F I I F I T A C K I E💎 (@fiifitackie) June 3, 2021

The photo has left many of their fans in awe, especially the sight of the duo eating at a local chop bar.

Essien is currently pursuing a career in coaching, having joined the coaching staff of Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland last year.

The 38-year-old enjoyed an incredible career, which saw him win it all at Chelsea, including multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Appiah officially retired in 2015 and has been involved in various roles including becoming Team Manager of the Black Stars under Kwasi Appiah.

He is currently holding an appointment and playing a vital role for the Black Stars.

The duo played together for many years and were key members of the Ghana team that qualified the country to its first-ever World Cup in 2006.