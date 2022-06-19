Singer Stephanie Benson took to social media to share some footage from her marriage on her 33rd wedding anniversary.

In a post on Instagram, she stated that marriage is about trusting one’s decision and God to commit to one person forever.

“I have loved him for 34yrs and will continue for 34 more,” Stephanie Benson wrote alongside a love emoji.

She called her husband, Jonathan, a lucky man stating that he is the reason her luck began.

“It’s my job to put a smile on his face, and It’s his job to make me feel safe in his embrace,” the singer added.

The couple share five kids.

One of their daughters also recently made them grandparents. She welcomed a baby boy earlier in the year.

Stephanie Benson has been one to share many family moments on her social media pages.

In May, she opened up about her remarriage noting that “committing to one person, loving them, trying to make them happy, dealing with children, juggling finances, understanding each other, not giving up, is not easy.”

However, she believed that the most important thing for couple is to openly talk to each other when times are hard.

“Allowing the freedom to express your thoughts through kind words, not angry words or fist. You can never take that back,” she wrote.