Telecommunications giant, MTN-Ghana, has launched the 2022 edition of its flagship staff volunteer programme, ‘21 Days of Y’ello Care’.

This year’s event will focus on empowering communities to drive economic recovery and job creation.

Staff of MTN-Ghana will educate the youth on financial inclusion and digital skills training, for the next 21-days.

Senior Manager, Sustainability and Social Impact, MTN, Robert Kuzoe, who launched the programme at the Accra Technical University, (ATU) said the relationship MTN has with the country is what motivates the company to develop initiatives that will help contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s development.

“Having experienced the devastating effects of COVID 19, we have been charged with the mandate to explore innovative ways to help our communities with the recovery process,” he said.

Mr. Kuzoe said staff of MTN would focus on empowering and working with women, the youth, and the disabled during the employee volunteer programme.

He said the company will roll out the Youth Upskill Programme which will bring on board private recruitment agencies, business partners as well as other stakeholders to host CV clinics for job seekers, graduates, and undergraduates.

“It is our hope that this event will support and help the youth to explore the opportunities in the virtual world of work which will sustain their livelihoods,” he said.

The Y’ello Market Gig, will also be held to promote financial inclusion by providing financial literacy and digital skills training for traders to equip them with basic record keeping skills,” he added.

Mr. Kuzoe further noted that the Digital Skills Caravan aimed at providing learners and teachers in basic schools with relevant IT/Digital skills using mobile phones and computers in a bid to improve quality education and make learning more interactive and effective will be held within the period.

“For our Global Y’ello Care Day scheduled for 21st June, we will organize an entrepreneurial leadership training session for Student leaders in public tertiary institutions across the country.

We intend to change the language of young leaders to help them affect their peers in the direction of finding their bearings in the entrepreneurial world, as well as embed the right behaviours in the leaders of tomorrow’s businesses,” he said.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah applauded MTN for the initiative.

He said the theme for the program is in line with the vision of the government’s ‘Obatanpa’ care program which seeks to revitalize the economy from the post-Covid-19 effects.

“The theme aligns with the government’s budget which is developing a sustainable entrepreneurial nation, fiscal consultation, and job creation. It also aligns with the government’s recovery program, which is the Obatanpa which is a stimulus package meant to revitalize the post-covid-19 economic effects,” he said.