Astute football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Osei Palmer, says it was premature to have started the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

After a year and a half with no football in the country, the 2019/20 season started on December 21, 2019.

Clubs protested against the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) claiming they will not start the season without a headline sponsor.

But former Ghana FA executive committee member and President of Tema Youth FC says the timing of the start of the league was wrong.

“We had no business starting the league. We should have dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s,” he told Asempa FM.

“My team (Tema Youth) were prepared for the league but were rushed into it. We should have used the reform process to cleanse ourselves.

“It was premature to have started the league. We needed to take our time to win over corporate Ghana before we started,” he said.

Ghana football is now facing uncertainty amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc on football economy globally.