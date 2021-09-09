Three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo have been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at a village in Abeokuta, Ogun state,

According to reports, the three workers, including the Financial Controller, Group Auditor and Group Store Manager of the firm, Obasanjo Holdings, were riding in a Hilux vehicle when they were attacked by the gunmen who shot at their vehicle.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

They were later forced out of the vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident and said efforts were being made to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.