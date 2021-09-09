The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that illegal structures along the Spintex-Manet area, contribute to the many accidents on the motorway.

Briefing the media during a tour of the Ledzokuku Municipality as part of the ‘Make Accra Work’ Campaign, the Regional Minister led a Special taskforce from the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso West Wuogon and the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) to pull down some illegal structures in the area.

He explained that occupants of these structures contribute to the traffic in the area. He also expressed concern about their illegal use of water and electricity.

Tin shacks of some individuals were brought down while others were given an ultimatum to evacuate the area since the Ledzokuku Assembly had served them advanced notices.

Mr Quartey said, “a combined taskforce of the La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku and Ayawaso West Wuogon have begun decongesting the motorway stretch of a number of kiosks. The Ledzokuku Assembly has served them notices since 2019, they are constantly being reminded to vacate the place.

“They are using free water, free electricity, insecurity, they contribute to most of the accidents on the motorway because they keep crisscrossing,” Mr Quartey explained.

Speaking to the media, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LEKMA, Evelyn Naa Adjeley Twum-Gyamrah, also said her outfit has started the second phase of the demolishing exercises.

She mentioned that the Assembly encountered several challenges during the exercise.

“A place like the Palace Mall, we went there to clear them they even fought us. They started fighting with the taskforce people. So there, we have decided to cordon off the place which we have given it out to a contractor and the person is yet to do it.

“In fact, as we have cleared them, it won’t take long, you will see them coming back again to start constructing these unauthorised structures and I don’t think they pay revenue. We haven’t given anybody permit to put up structures like these here,” she added.

As part of the inspection, the Minister together with the MCE for Okaikwei North, Boye Laryea, made the necessary checks on some areas of the Okaikoi North Municipality which included Lapaz, Nii Boye Town and Asafoatse Odunkor Street.