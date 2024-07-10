Minister of State-designate at the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapa, has reassured Ghanaians of the Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to ensuring a reliable power supply across the country.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, July 9, Mr. Krapa affirmed that the stable electricity supply currently enjoyed by the nation will continue without interruptions.

Mr. Krapa highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to make substantial investments in the energy sector, emphasising that these investments are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and capacity to sustain the stable electricity supply.

Furthermore, he noted that under the current administration, electricity has been extended to previously unconnected areas, improving accessibility to reliable power across all regions.

Addressing concerns about power outages (dumsor), Mr. Krapa assured the committee and the public that there is currently no dumsor in the country.

He emphasised that the government, through the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Ministry, has a firm hold on the situation.

Mr. Krapa concluded by stating that Ghanaians have experienced consistent electricity supply, validating the government’s efforts in ensuring reliable power.

“Mr chairman, the power situation as I believe every Ghanaian can attest to, we are delivering reliable and stable power supply to all our consumers across the country.”

“The work of ECG is essentially to do that and I can assure this committee and the Ghanaian people that the challenges that we saw for the last couple of months, the ECG and the Ministry has a firm hold of the situation now and will continue to perform the function of ensuring that our consumers and customers have reliable and dependable power supply across the country,” he said.