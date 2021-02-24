International music streaming platform, Spotify, has finally given Ghanaians the green light to patronise its digital streaming business.
The company earlier revealed it will be launching its service in 85 new markets, and will also roll out 36 new languages on the platform. The news was announced at its online event, ‘Stream O’ on February 22, 2021.
The expansion includes markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.
MORE:
So far, the prices and plans have been rolled out with discounts available for students at an accredited higher education institution.
Other users can register with their local mobile phone numbers or email to join the platform. Non-subscribers have the chance to listen to songs at random with ads inclusive.
Individual
GH₵ 17.00/month after offer period
1 account
- Listen to music ad-free
- Play anywhere – even offline
- On-demand playback
Duo
GH₵ 22.00/month after offer period
Two accounts
- Two Premium accounts for a couple under one roof
- Duo Mix: a playlist for two, regularly updated with music you both enjoy
- Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback
Family
GH₵ 27.00/month after offer period
Up to six accounts
- Six Premium accounts for family members living under one roof
- Family Mix: a playlist for your family, regularly updated with music you all enjoy
- Block explicit music
- Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback
Student
GH₵ 8.50/month after offer period
1 account
- Special discount for eligible students in university
- Listen to music ad-free
- Play anywhere – even offline
- On-demand playback