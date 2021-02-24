International music streaming platform, Spotify, has finally given Ghanaians the green light to patronise its digital streaming business.

The company earlier revealed it will be launching its service in 85 new markets, and will also roll out 36 new languages on the platform. The news was announced at its online event, ‘Stream O’ on February 22, 2021.

The expansion includes markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

So far, the prices and plans have been rolled out with discounts available for students at an accredited higher education institution.

Other users can register with their local mobile phone numbers or email to join the platform. Non-subscribers have the chance to listen to songs at random with ads inclusive.

Spotify’s prices in Ghana

Individual

GH₵ 17.00/month after offer period

1 account

Listen to music ad-free

Play anywhere – even offline

On-demand playback

Duo

GH₵ 22.00/month after offer period

Two accounts

Two Premium accounts for a couple under one roof

Duo Mix: a playlist for two, regularly updated with music you both enjoy

Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback

Family

GH₵ 27.00/month after offer period

Up to six accounts

Six Premium accounts for family members living under one roof

Family Mix: a playlist for your family, regularly updated with music you all enjoy

Block explicit music

Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback

Student

GH₵ 8.50/month after offer period

1 account