The Minister for Sports will have a meeting with the Ghana Amputee Federation, Ghana Amputee Football Association, Ghana Amputee League Clubs Associations and the Ghana Paralympic Committee to resolve matters that seems to be the ground prevent Ghana from participating at the Amputee World Cup this year.

Mustapha Ussif will amongst other things make known the government’s plan in ensuring Ghana’s representation at the upcoming World Cup. The meeting time is scheduled at 16:00 GMT on Friday, 13th May, 2022 in the Sports Ministry’s Conference Room.

Ghana’s amputee team despite securing qualification to the World Cup with triumph at the Nations Cup in Tanzania are on the verge of missing out on the tournament.

Currently, there are two bodies claiming ownership of Amputee Football in Ghana; the Ghana Amputee Football Federation (GAFF) and the Ghana Amputee Football Association (GAFA).

The football federation is currently in court after Phillip Cecil Richter, a member of the GAFF sought and was granted an injunction by the Accra High Court on the activities of the Federation.

This was due to the wrangling of the two bodies.

The High Court in 2014 restrained the GAFA, former President Reverend Richard Amartey Adesah, and the NPC from holding themselves as administrators of the game after then executives of GAFF led by Mr. Cecil Richter filed a motion for interlocutory injunction against the Association.