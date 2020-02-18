Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has confirmed that the renovation work at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be completed until October this year.

This means Kumasi Asante Kotoko and King Faisal will not have access to the facility which has served as their home grounds for their premier league matches.

The Baba Yara Stadium has been the home grounds for the two clubs until its temporal closure was announced by the National Sports Authority for a major facelift work.

The renovation project will see damaged seats replaced, reconstitution of Tartan Track, re-grassing the pitch and other works to give the facility the needed facelift.

According to the sector minister, ongoing renovation works have been given to Coupbay Ghana Limited who renovated the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2018 AWCON.

He said the works will be complete the work in October this year.

“I want to assure Ghanaians that the renovation of Baba Yara Stadium will be completed by October this year.

“I am very excited with the work of the contractor who renovated the Accra Sports Stadium and that’s why we gave him the Baba Yara Stadium contract.”

The renovation works also form part of preparations towards Ghana’s Independence Day celebration of this year.