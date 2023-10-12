Spire Solutions, The Middle East&Africa region’s preferred cybersecurity and data partner, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2023 (www.GITEX.com), scheduled to take place from 16th to 20th October 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Spire Solutions will be present at booth B30, Hall 23 along with renowned cybersecurity and data technology partners such as Corelight, CyberArk, Cyberbit, White Shark, ForgeRock, Gurucul, and Spire Data.

Amidst the industry’s buzz around Artificial Intelligence supercharging the global security and technology race, this year our spotlight is on demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in reshaping the cybersecurity, technology, and data industry. Under the theme “Powering AI-driven Cybersecurity, Digital, and Data Revolution,” our focus will be on the most powerful and influential solutions that will help secure the Tech, and Data ecosystem and enhance the cybersecurity landscape of the region.

Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President at Spire Solutions said, “GITEX brings together the most influential network and provides a unique platform to engage with industry leaders, partners, and customers, to foster meaningful connections and drive technological growth. Given our prominent position and extensive experience in the region, we view GITEX as an ideal platform to meet and enlighten our customers about the imperative of building a modern, secure, and agile cybersecurity infrastructure necessary to respond to dynamic cyber threats. Our goal is to bring an integrated approach to relevant strategies and introduce innovative&disruptive solutions to help government and private entities achieve digital and data transformation.

At GITEX 2023 we will announce strategic partnerships, organize high-profile meetings around special projects, and showcase live demos of our niche technologies across all 5 days.”

Spire Solutions is dedicated to strengthening the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem with best-in-class security solutions and data practices&standards. With Corelight in the spotlight, we will demonstrate how businesses of all sizes can effectively manage their network security and disrupt future attacks with next-level analytics, and an expert threat-investigation platform.

To seamlessly secure identities across diverse infrastructure types, including hybrid, SaaS, and multi-cloud environments, we have CyberArk with its end-to-end Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Identity Access Management solutions that offer the most complete and extensible identity security platform, protecting identities and critical assets by enabling zero trust and enforcing least privilege.

Cyberbit will exhibit the world-leading cyber range, which helps in delivering hyper-realistic cyberattack simulations to help maximize the skills of information security teams.

White Shark brings AI-powered sustainable technology with effortless cross-platform integration, offering a wide array of services (BaaS) and platforms (PaaS) with an aim to revolutionize the transition to Web3 and Blockchain for enterprises and make it seamless and accessible in a truly decentralized manner.

ForgeRock brings the power to manage, secure, and govern all digital identities and rethink the role of traditional passwords with its passwordless authentication solution.

Gurucul’s Next-Gen SIEM helps transform the security operations center with actionable machine learning and analytics. It further supports in automating manual processes and empowers teams to act on data-driven insights.

Through our bespoke data company Spire Data, we will illustrate how to seamlessly access, integrate, and govern data across both cloud and on-premises environments, effectively empowering your ongoing digital&data transformation initiatives.

Join us for a dynamic experience featuring interactive demos and insightful educational sessions across five days of the event. Visit Spire Solutions at Stand No B30, Hall 23 of the Dubai World Trade Centre to meet our experts and learn about our niche solutions.

