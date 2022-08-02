Former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has filed an appeal after a Kumasi High Court dismissed his $10 million suit against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Dr. Spio-Gabrah filed the suit after Chairman Wontumi made a comment on his Wontumi TV and radio station in Kumasi, where he allegedly described the plaintiff as a “thief” ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah also sued the media platform, Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, 28th July 2022, the court ruled that Chairman Wontumi’s words on Dr. Spio-Garbrah were not malicious.

It also stated that it dismissed the case because the reliefs being sought by the plaintiff were not substantiated.

He was subsequently slapped with a GH¢150,000 fine.

But Dr. Spio-Gabrah is unsatisfied with the Court’s decision.

He insists that “the whole Judgment of the trial Court is against the weight of evidence.”

“Take notice that the Plaintiff/Appellant (hereinafter referred to as the Appellant) herein who is dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court, Kumasi presided over by His Lordship George Krofa Addoe dated 28 July. 2022 hereby appeals for the Court of Appeal on the grounds set out in paragraph 2 of this Notice of Appeal and will at the hearing of this appeal seek the relief set out in paragraph 3 of this Notice of Appeal.”

“And the Plaintiff/Appellant further states that the name and address for service of the persons directly affected by the appeal are set out in paragraph 4 herein.”