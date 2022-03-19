The Parliamentary Service has refuted claims that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has made cash requests from Parliament.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Public Affairs of the Parliamentary Service, Madam Kate Addo, indicated that the reports in some sections of the media about the Speaker’s alleged request for funds, are false and must be dismissed.

“The attention of Parliament has been drawn to a report in the Daily Guide Newspaper purporting that the Rt. Hon. Speaker made a request of $50,000 from Parliament, a week after his trip to Dubai for a routine check-up.

“We would like to state categorically that the Rt. Hon Speaker has not, at any point in time, made direct cash requests from Parliament.

“The conditions of service of public employees, including political office holders, cover medical care, both local and foreign. The specific details of each category of public employees is covered by law,” the statement emphasised.

The statement added that, “in the case of Parliamentarians and Speakers, the Presidential Commission on Emoluments details out the main areas of coverage. This covers sitting and former Speakers. The current Speaker has no authority and has not made any attempt to, in anyway amend or alter what has been in existence before he came into office.

“Parliament is fully aware of the dire times we are in as a country and is mindful to avoid any profligate spending. Indeed, the 8th Parliament, right from its inception, has sought to put the interest and wellbeing of the taxpayer at the fore of all its considerations and deliberations for the enactment of laws and the formulation of policies. This has been manifestly exhibited in the way proceedings have been held since January, 2021.”

In conclusion, the Parliamentary Service urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage, given their critical role in the development of the country.