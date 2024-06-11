The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to organisations dedicated to ensuring peaceful elections, urging them to denounce the instances of violence observed at various vote transfer centres nationwide.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC’s National Chairman, there has been an alarming increase in clashes at these centres, which necessitates immediate intervention.

This urgent call to action follows a recent altercation at the Electoral Commission’s office in Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region, where Ato Koomson, the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, was stabbed.

The incident underscores the escalating tensions and the pressing need for preventive measures to safeguard the electoral process.

Addressing the issue during the NDC’s 32nd-anniversary celebration, Mr Nketia emphasised the critical role of peace-oriented groups in condemning the violence that threatens the integrity of the electoral process.

He called on these organisations to take a definitive stance against such disruptions, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and order during elections.

“As I speak to you, there are several security personnel deployed in Nsoko. I am narrating all these things to draw the attention of those who will start calling on us to go and play football, to go and engage in peace matches, to go and sign documents to guarantee peaceful elections, that if they are interested in peaceful elections, this is the time for them to speak,” he said.

