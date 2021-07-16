The leader of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province has apologised for punching a looter who was attempting to make off with goods stolen from a warehouse in Durban.

The incident was filmed and began circulating on social media.

“While the action of apprehending a resisting looter is justified, the manner in which this was done is deeply regretted,” a statement from Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office said.

“The premier apologises for this incident. The premier believes that public violence has no place in society, and in the same spirit those who commit acts of destruction do not share in the values of our nation.”

The government now plans to deploy 25,000 troops counter the riots sparked by the jailing last week of former President Jacob Zuma.

At least 117 people have died and more than 2,000 have been arrested in South Africa’s worst unrest in years.