Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, led by the Chairman, Kennedy Agyapong, have paid a visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh.

Assin Central MP and Chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Agyapong

This was at the Police Headquarters on Thursday, July 15, 2021, though the purpose is not immediately known.

The IGP, James Oppong Boanuh

This happens to be the committee’s first working visit following its constitution in the eighth Parliament.

They were received by the IGP, Mr Boanuh and other officers from the Service.

The 18-member committee has oversight responsibilities on all security-related matters in the country.

James Agalga, Builsa North MP and Ranking member.

The Committee is made up of nine members for each caucus.

James Agalga, National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North is a ranking member with MP for Korley Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings serving as deputy ranking member.

Korley Klottey MP, Zanetor Rawlings.

Other members of the committee are MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, MP for Okere, Dan Botwe and  Zebilla East MP, Cletus Avoka among others.

Mfantseman MP, Ophelia Hayford




