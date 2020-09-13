Several major roads in Accra will be closed on Tuesday, September 15, as Economic Community of West African States’ leaders, will be in town for a meeting at the Peduase Lodge at Aburi.

The visit of a delegation of at least eight countries coming in will impose a diplomatic obligation on Ghana including the flow of traffic through the streets of Accra.

Superintendent Sasu Mensah of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service said the closure of roads is to ensure a safe and secure journey devoid of traffic problems.

He said it is to prevent unnecessary delays to facilitate the smooth passage of the participants to the meeting.

At a press briefing on Sunday, he announced a list of temporal road closures and areas that could experience traffic delays during the visit.

The Kotoka International Airport to the Liberation Road at Opeibea.

The airport bypass to Giffard road through to the liberation road.

Kempinski hotel to National Theatre on the Independence avenue.

The liberation road through to N4 to Peduase Lodge.

The liberation road from 37 to Obasanjo street, Tang Palace Hotel

The independence avenue to Ako-Agyei.

He cautioned the general public to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

“They are advised to respect all traffic rules and regulations, on no account should a vehicle follow an approaching convoy.

“Motorists should park on the right when they see the convoy approaching, any inconvenient caused will be deeply regretted,” he added.

The general public is also advised to pay heed to the closure of roads and use other alternatives before embarking on their journey to avoid delays and discomfort.