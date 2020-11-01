Some members of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Tanker Drivers Union are blaming their union for the reported partial shortage of LPG.

There are reports of a partial shortage of LPG in some parts of Accra in the Greater Accra region and Takoradi in the Western region.

But the drivers who spoke on condition of anonymity believe the reported shortage of LPG is a clear blackmail, an illegal move by the union to get their demands.

Some aggrieved tanker drivers have decided to lay down their tools over industry related issues, including their welfare.

The union some weeks ago at a press conference accused officials of the NPA, of conniving with some Police officers to harass them on the roads.

The drivers also wanted approval for more than 80 applications submitted to the NPA for the construction of LPG stations.

But the NPA in a response refuted some of the claims and put out evidence, which suggests series of meetings had taken place over the issue which the driver union actively participated.

After the release, the NPA, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, LPG Marketers, Tanker Owners and the drivers met, to discuss the issues and find a resolution to the impasse.

Another meeting was also conveyed with the Police hierarchy to address the issue of harassment by police personnel’s’ and officials.

A source tells Joy Business that assurances were given by the Police that any official found misconducting himself/herself in this regard will be dealt with.

But the latest partial shortage which has led to some shortage of LPG has come as a surprise to the Police and even some of the drivers, who believe their concerns are being addressed, one after the other.

“They have already been granted license for 11 stations, but it appears they want more, which is not even right especially when one considers that cabinet in 2017 temporarily suspended the issuance of construction permits, while the NPA looks at the safety concerns being raised by the public,” one of the drivers told Joy Business on condition of anonymity.

“These drivers and their collaborators want the regulator to bend the safety rules so they can have their way but should the unfortunate thing happen, it is the public that will be impacted”, he further said

Documents available to the NPA indicate that some leading figures among the drivers leadership had even constructed stations without obtaining the required permits from the appropriate agencies, but are seeking for approval to be given them.

“We cannot live in a country where people think elections are opportune time for them to demand ridiculous things all because it satisfies their wishes, whilst the rest of the public suffer”, a worried customer told Joy Business.

“Have we so soon forgotten what happened at Atomic?, another customer said