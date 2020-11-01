Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has ridiculed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not having much to show for its 8 years in office.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the NDC had only two factories constructed during its tenure in office.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM Sunday, Dr. Bawumia stated that a critical look at the One-District One-Factory policy will show that about 76% of the work has been executed, with more being introduced.

He added that the NPP never made a promise of completing its 2016 manifesto promise by 2020, hence has not lied to electorates.

“We never said we will do it all by 2020, we said we will initiate a program called the One district, One factory, and we are still on it, and Ghanaians are happy about our many promises,

“We are positive that within 2-3 years, we would have exhausted all our manifesto promises but the NDC can only boast of two factories within their 8 years and for the NPP, it only took us one term to provide 76% of our 2016 manifesto promise,” he said.

Accordingly, Dr. Bawumia advised that electorates vote for the NPP come December 7, 2020, given the party’s resolve to continue the implementation of developmental policies it had introduced in 2016.

“Our biggest initiative is the Free SHS policy. We were told that it’s impossible, but we responded by saying funds will be generated when we come to fix the economy.

“We might not see full impact now, but in another 10 to 15 years, Ghana will be a very different place, because we will have a very educated workforce”.