Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who supported Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wuntumi) to win as party Chairman in Ashanti Region eight years ago, want a change in leadership.

They fear the NPP will fail in retaining power in 2024 with Chairman Wuntumi as party leader in the Ashanti Region.

They claim his running unopposed in the 2020 regional primaries has created loopholes in the party.

But supporters of Wuntumi believe a third-term opportunity will be in the interest of the party.

Last year, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, during a live TV programme, showcased his affluence by displaying gold bars.

Some party faithful believe that act affected NPP’s fortunes in the 2020 general election.

According to them, the party needs a united front to ‘Break the 8’, but this cannot be achieved with Mr Boasiako as Chair.

Various banners and billboards of persons interested in vying for various positions in the party flooded the regional delegates’ conference, which was held on October 27.

Afigya Kwabre South NPP Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is among those in the lead.

Some of his supporters were once in the camp of Wontumi.

But supporters of Wontumi believe he is still on top of party business and will help the party to break the 8 in 2024.

Though the party rules and regulations forbid early campaign, the heat is on as factions within the party begin lobbying delegates.