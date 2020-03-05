The Volta Region Parliamentary Caucus has offered a ¢15,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of assailants who murdered the Assemblymember for Sogakofe South, Marcus Mawutor Azahli.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made the disclosure when he led the caucus and some Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to commiserate and sympathise with the bereaved family.

This adds up to a ¢10,000 bounty from the Assembly and an additional ¢25,000 offered by Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Ablakwa who described the murder incident as ”barbaric” and “heinous” fears the police might not get enough evidence to track down the assailants due to the unprofessional handling of the crime scene.

Mr Azahli was stabbed and shot to death in a robbery incident in the early hours of Sunday.

His wife and one of his daughters survived the attack with knife and gunshot wounds.

His daughter had some bullet removed from her head at the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakofe.