Twitter users are dedicating their time while observing Thursday’s lockdown to celebrate music in a trend they call ‘Ghana Music Throwbacks.’
The artistes include Castro, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Praye, Kwadee and nearly all the late ‘90s and early 2000s musicians.
Fans of some artistes including Sarkodie, Edem, Asem and others are digging into their archives to produce some of their early works and how it won the hearts of many.
Some users are posing snippets of their favourite throwback songs while others are calling for the appreciation of some popular artistes back in the day.