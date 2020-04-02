Twitter users are dedicating their time while observing Thursday’s lockdown to celebrate music in a trend they call ‘Ghana Music Throwbacks.’

The artistes include Castro, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Praye, Kwadee and nearly all the late ‘90s and early 2000s musicians.

Fans of some artistes including Sarkodie, Edem, Asem and others are digging into their archives to produce some of their early works and how it won the hearts of many.

Check out more tweets below:

In the year 2005 , @shattawalegh release this dope song "No Problem" and all Ghanaians love it, it was a Nation Wide hit, Y'all jam to this tune, if not, then you probably was a kid or was not born.

I salute you legend! #GhanaMusicThrowback#SMFaithConcert pic.twitter.com/mJyJwZlCbt — Nungua SM President🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@MusicFreakGh) April 2, 2020

When you here yefri tuobodom the capital town ne kyini kyini… How does your body do u#GhanaMusicThrowback pic.twitter.com/3y3AONwgLt — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 塞拉姆 🦖🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) April 2, 2020

#GhanaMusicThrowback

u guys for tag d lawal give me pic.twitter.com/FMznXtkp3J — Albert Nii Aborhey🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@NiiAborhey) April 2, 2020

Asaase Aban – Daben Da (Remix) ft Sarkodie , 5five x Bradez#GhanaMusicThrowback



🐐 FlowkingStone pic.twitter.com/ywnwVEsCyY — ɔdɛɛfoɔ bills (@shawnybills) April 2, 2020

Some users are posing snippets of their favourite throwback songs while others are calling for the appreciation of some popular artistes back in the day.