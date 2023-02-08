Ghanaian hip hop artiste, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known popularly as Black Sherif, has gained reactions of many social media users related to his preferred outfit worn for a scheduled video shoot of Sarkodie and Black Sherif’s Country side.

Country Side is listed as the sixth song and the fifth featured song on Sarkodie’s recently released album JAMZ, with Black Sherif being the third featured Artiste on the album after King Promise and Cina Soul.

Blacko, in a photo, was spotted in a marine blue t –shirt and a knee-ripped vintage trousers accompanied with blue and white Coloured sneakers, accessorized with a couple of silver chains on his neck; a couple of rings and bracelets on both his left and right arm.

Netizens after seeing Ghana’s rap land Lord, Sarkodie who was also spotted in a tortilla-coloured shirt with matching pants accompanied with black and white Coloured shoes and accessorized with dark shades and golden armlets, could easily figure out the Country Side based agenda.

Check out some videos and photos below: