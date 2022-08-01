A video of former President John Mahama and his nuclear family has got social media users talking and admiring the family.

The video was taken at a thanksgiving service to mark Mr Mahama’s 30th marriage anniversary with his wife Lordina.

The video spotted Mr Mahama and his sons in matching ash kaftans and black sunglasses to complement their looks to celebrate the day.

They beamed with smiles as they pose for the visual which captured Mrs Mahama in an army green lace dress and her daughter, Farida in a light green shade dress.

The glamorous ceremony took place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Estate Branch.

Well-wishers from far and near including political bigwigs were in attendance to share in Mr Mahama’s joy.

The video, sighted on the Instagram page of ghhyper1, has attracted compliments and goodwill messages for the family.

Watch the video below: