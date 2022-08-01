An elderly man has been exposed on CCTV using unusual means to steal from a phone shop.

The man successfully got away with two phones, an iPhone 11 pro max and an iPhone 11, without bearing the cost.

According to the owner of the shop who released the footage, there is a suspicion that the thief hypnotised the sales girl or she is an accomplice.

He disclosed that the sales girl was employed just three days before the incident.

The video captured the sales girl packaging the two phones before heading out of the complex with the said thief.

It was revealed that he pretended to show the phone to his “madam”, before zooming off with the expensive phones.

Watch video below: