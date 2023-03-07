Ghanaian actor David Dontoh has been featured in American crime drama television series, Snowfall, which was filmed in Ghana.

The third episode of the sixth season of Snowfall, “Door of No Return,” was dedicated to slavery in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

In the opening, lead actor, Leon is seen strolling the routes of the Makola Market with his lover, Wanda while dressed in indigenous Batakari garb. A wall bill quoting former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings hung at the 4.00 minute mark haunting Leon with the words:

“The errors of the past must be corrected in order to re-establish the confidence of our people in a secure future”

In this episode, the series examines how slavery in Africa evolved from a tribal warfare practice to a brutally enforced way of life after Europeans began exploiting the continent.

Door of No Return alludes to the final door through which Africans were forced before being shipped to the New World. The fortified castle of Cape Coast, Ghana, was a major hub on the Atlantic slave trade’s route.

Veteran actor David Dontoh plays a tour guide, Likem, who shows Leon and Wanda around Cape Coast Castle and explains the history of slavery in Africa under colonial rule in a captivating narration.

Leon and Wanda surprise everyone by getting married on the gorgeous Cape Coast beach, dressed in colorful Kente and gold ornaments, exchanging rings against the sunlit backdrop of the water.

The episode features some of the most breath-taking sights you’ll see close to the sea in Cape Coast on a bright day.

The crime drama is among the most highly rated FX originals to debut in 2017. It takes viewers to the beginning of the 1980s crack cocaine pandemic in Los Angeles. It has captivated audiences who constantly desire more. Unfortunately, season six will be the last season.