SMT Ghana Ltd, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana has launched the VOLVO R100E rigid hauler.

The launch of the Volvo R100E which was held at Tarkwa in the Western Region on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 marks a new chapter of possibilities for the mining industry in Ghana, which has the potential to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for the country.

Welcoming guests at the launch, the Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Alexandre Dutamby noted that the Volvo R100E is “a game-changing improvement in the mining equipment and the biggest truck in the Volvo range. Built with engineering attention to detail and innovative technology by Volvo Construction Equipment, the R100E sets a new standard”.

Mr. Dutamby was optimistic that with the introduction of this novelty (first Volvo 100t rigid hauler in West Africa), a new chapter of possibilities for the mining industry will be witnessed to serve as a boost for a sector that raises maximum returns for the economy.

Mining Experts/Stakeholders share views

In an address by the CEO of Quantum PLC, Joseph Titus-Glover, he noted that “Volvo has become synonymous to high industry safety. It is not surprising that the first three-point seat belt was designed by a Volvo engineer, called Nils Bohlin”.

According to him, his experiences has led him to form the opinion that the Volvo brand is the world’s number one when it comes to standard trucks, wheel loaders, and excavators.

“Due to my experiences regarding the performances and high productivity of these equipment, I decided to give Volvo’s R100E a trial when the opportunity was obtained for large tonnage haulage operations. I did an extensive review of the top brands, currently on the market, and based on the information I gathered I am convinced that the Volvo brand will not disappoint. I am looking forward to an experience (regarding high safety, productivity, efficiency, and durability) that will confirm the global trust in the Volvo brand”.

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney in his speech praised SMT Ghana, as a member in good standing at the Chamber and as the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo trucks in Ghana for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their continuous efforts in advancing the mining industry.

He stated that the launch of the Volvo R100E underscores their dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our industry, noting that “the Volvo R100E is not merely a truck; it is a testament to the unwavering commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mining”.

Mr. Koney noted that safety continues to be the number one value for the mining industry and therefore the chamber is enthused about the anti-slip feature and secure walkways that provide a safe environment for the operator which is complemented by 360 degrees visibility and responsive steering.

He called on players in the mining industry to embrace the possibilities that the Volvo R100E presents and seize the opportunity to shape a brighter, more sustainable future. “With innovation as the compass and sustainability as the guiding principle, let us drive progress, inspire change, and pave the way toward a world where excellence knows no bounds”, he said.

In an interview with the Business Unit Construction Director at SMT Africa, Johan Haglund, he said the R100E which has a 95 metric ton loading capacity can for sure be competitive in the market place. He explained that currently technical training for after sales as well as extensive operator training conducted by Volvo trainers from Scotland is being held for clients since the machine is new on the market.

He informed that “the Volvo R100E brings some new technical features like adaptive shifting by Volvo Dynamic shift control, which is actually sensing the load of the truck, the speed, up-hill or downhill as well as throttle position and the shifting is then adapting according to that which will enhance your performance and it will save you on fuel”.

The Commercial Manager, Volvo Construction Equipment Market Area Africa, Safak Tugut described the Volvo R100E as the biggest machine and payload capacity from Volvo. He observed its unique robustness, the fuel efficiency and the quality of the truck sets it apart from the others in the market. He explained that the “cost per tonne is very important for the mining contractor’s efficiency and also the robustness and uptime. “So, these are the most important aspects for the clients”.

About the Volvo R100E

Equipped with state-of-the-art features and revolutionary technologies, this truck sets new benchmarks for performance, reliability, and safety. Its robust construction, coupled with advanced engineering, ensures unparalleled durability and endurance, making it the epitome of reliability even in the most demanding conditions.

Furthermore, the Volvo R100E has a long component lifecycle with a unique transmission control system, neutral coast inhibitor and overspeed protection. By incorporating fuel-efficient engines, intelligent systems, and state-of-the-art emission controls, Volvo has demonstrated its dedication to reducing carbon footprint and promoting environmental stewardship.

A stand-out feature of the Volvo R100E is its smart system which logs transport loads and facilitates comprehensive production management. Further, its real-time data on the on-board display allows operators to make informed decisions safely.

The Volvo R100E’s unique V-shaped body improves payload performance, making loading and unloading faster and more efficient. The Innovative Volvo Dynamic Shift Technology automatically adjusts the gears to match different terrains and loads, optimizing power and efficiency.