The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested six land guards at Nyanyano Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The group was said to be supervising the reconstruction of a building demolished a month ago.

The Police Command and the Gomoa East Assembly on 29 March 2022, demolished the structures built on waterway at Gomoa Nyanyano, Kakraba and Millennium City to pave way for drivers and residents.

After the exercise, the suspects allegedly resold the lands and also started supervising the owners to rebuild.

In an interview with Adom News, Operations Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu said other land guards are currently on the run.

He revealed that, the operation in collaboration with the Regional SWAT team led to the retrieval of guns.

Chief Superintendent Hlormenu said they have taken their statements and will be arraigned for prosecution to set as a deterrent to others.

He has also warned other land guards and individuals to desist from such acts because the command will not condone it.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE) Solomon Darko Quarm, has commended the police for the swift response.

Below is video of the operation