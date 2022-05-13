KGL Group, the entity with the exclusive license to operate the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) mobile lottery, 5/90 Mobile, has entered into a partnership with Adom 106.3 FM’s Kasahare Level show.

The partnership will see the KGL’s product, 590 Mobile, being associated with the Kasahare Level show as sponsors.

The collaboration also means the show will get bigger and more exciting as rappers who appear on the show to battle their way into supremacy will also benefit from giveaways from 590 Mobile.

At a meeting to seal the deal recently, both teams agreed to take Kasare to various communities across Ghana to help unearth many hidden rap talents that are unable to make it into the Adom FM studios.

Programmes Manager for Adom 106.3 FM, Joshua Tigo, who was at the meeting to seal the agreement between the two entities, said his outfit was re-positioning Kasahare Level to regain its position as a talent discovery platform where the youth can channel their energies.

“Rap music has the potential to take many young people off the streets and give them careers that will turn them into the likes of Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Strong Man, Medikal, Manifest, Teephlow, and their likes,” Mr Tigo noted.

Ronnie Afriyie, Snr Brands and Media Manager for KGL said his organization was excited about the partnership, noting that Kasahare Profile as a show that targets and unearths talents in the youth was perfect for their brands as it’s also eliminating youth poverty in many forms.

“Our plan is to help further raise the profile of the show to the levels of the Tim Westwood Freestyle show where any international artiste coming to Ghana will have at least a 5-minute rap session on the show,” Mr Afriyie noted.

Kasahare Level

Kasahare is the assembly line of tomorrow’s biggest talents in the rap game in Ghana. The show is famous for discovering talents such as Sarkodie, Ghana’s current topmost rapper.

The show’s profile is such that the host, Don Itchi and Mask DJ drop dope beats for upcoming underground acts to ‘spit’ their lyrics and enjoy their 15 minutes of fame live on Adom 106.3 FM.

Through Kasahare Level, many young rappers have caught the eye of music producers in the country with the latest being Ablekuma Nana Lace.

Kasahare Level airs on Adom 106.3 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm every Saturday.

5/90 Mobile

590 mobile is the official digital platform, powered by KEED Ghana to run the original 5/90 lotto of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The game runs weekly from Monday to Saturday, except for holidays.

590 mobile players can stake their numbers through shortcode, *959#, web 590 mobile.com.gh and the android mobile application.

Since its inception, patrons of the NLA’s lottery games have, apart from convenience, enjoyed privacy, ease of play and instant payback of wins through players’ mobile money accounts.