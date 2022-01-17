Six persons have sustained various degrees of injuries after thugs allegedly attacked mourners during a funeral at Kwahu Ataaso in the Eastern Region.

The family says they suspect the thugs came from a neighbouring town, Kwahu Apradang, wielding machetes and other implements.

However, it is not clear what triggered the attack.

Narrating their ordeal to Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena the victims said they were at the wake-keeping of a relative when the incident happened.

The Abusuapanyin, Agya Omari said they reported the incident to the Nkawkaw Police Command for protection before they could continue with the funeral rites.

Meanwhile, the Kwahu Apradang chief, Nana Abredu Somuah II, has condemned the act, stating it is unfortunate.

As part of efforts to prevent a reoccurrence, the chief said they are considering a ban on wake-keeping.

He explained they will also set up a community watchdog committee to check such behaviour and hand over culprits to the police if need be.

Meanwhile, residents say they are now leaving in fear since they do not know when another attack will be launched.