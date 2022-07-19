The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has shut down six hotels and other hospitality facilities in the Ahafo Region for operating without licences.

The affected facilities included pubs, and catering services among others at Sankore, Mim, Mehame Nkwanta, Goaso, and Kenyasi.

The Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regional Director of Authority, Joseph Appiagyei, who led the taskforce including the Ghana Police Service for the exercise, explained that the facilities in question are operating without regulatory permits of the GTA.

He told Adom News that the GTA gave them countless notices to do the needful in accordance with the law.

However, these cautions seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The GTA, in collaboration with the police, subsequently moved in to close them down to safeguard those who patronise their goods and services.

To him, the said attitude by the owners and managers is not helping the country.

According to Joseph Appiagyei, managers of the closed-down facilities in the Ahafo Region have up to seven working days to come to their office in Sunyani to prove compliance to avoid being processed for court.

He further hinted that persons who breach the closure directive will be dealt with drastically.