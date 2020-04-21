An Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Ms Afia Owusua Appiah, has fined six people a total of GH¢86,400 for attending a birthday party in total violation of the President’s ban on social gatherings of any sort.

The six individuals were chased down and arrested Saturday, Apri 18, at Teshie First Junction.

Each of them was charged a fine of 1,200 penalty units (GH¢14,400) by the court. However, in default, the six convicts will each serve five years in prison.

Amadi Mine, Precious Aboy-Iyen, Marshal Oviegjare, Godsway Fejiro, Elliot Sharker and David Amos pleaded guilty to conspiracy not to comply with restrictions imposed by the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and failure to comply with Act 1012.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, told the court that the six were part of a group of 50 who attended the birthday party.

According to him, the party-goers took to their heels when the police arrived at the scene.

The police team chased them and were able to arrest the six.