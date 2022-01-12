The Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) Pay Policy is expected to see a review in the coming months, according to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The Commission says plans are underway to ensure that the policy goes through an overhaul, especially those under Article 190 of the Constitution.

The policy kicked in back in 2010 as part of measures to regulate the payment of public service workers’ salaries while guaranteeing better public sector pay.

However, the Head of Public Affairs at the FWSC, Earl Ankrah, revealed that “the consultants that put the policy together actually recommended that occasionally there should be such reviews.”

“This is why government and partners are considering a review of the policy,” he told CitiNews.

Speaking at another event, the FWSC insisted that the process will require the collaboration of all stakeholders to be successful.

Mr Ankrah explained that; “it is a herculean task, which will involve all stakeholders. So, all the social partners will sit down and decide,” he said.

This comes on the back of concerns by experts who have proposed fixing some issues plaguing the policy in its current form.

One of such parties is the Trades Union Congress (TUC) who has called for its review describing it as an initiative that has not served its purpose.