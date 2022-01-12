The government has extended the temporal travel restriction for non-Ghanaians arriving from South Korea to February 3, 2022.

The latest communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the extension.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travellers arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February 2022,” the statement read.

The Ministry has therefore urged the general public to take note and adhere accordingly.

The government in December 2021 placed a restriction on travellers from Malta, South Korea, and Israel in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19 infections.

That of South Korea was to be in effect for 14 days in line with the government’s drive to control the importation of the Covid-19 Omicron variant into the country.