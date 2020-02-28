Savings and Loans Company, Sinapi Aba, has disclosed plans to invest over GH¢ 30 million into small-scale businesses operating in the area of Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH).

The investment, according to the leadership of the savings and loans company, will cover a period of five years which will benefit close to 1, 500 entrepreneurs and ultimately impact the lives of five million people.

Joyce Owusu-Dabo, Programmes Manager, Sinapi Aba

“We are projecting to impact over five million lives including those of children, because we believe households and not individuals will be benefiting from the investment. If it is a public toilet, that means a community of about five thousand people would have access to improved sanitation and safe water,” said Joyce Owusu-Dabo, Programmes Manager for the company.

Sinapi Aba for the past three years has invested GH¢ 13.7 million in WASH related businesses.

Tony Fosu, CEO, Sinapi Aba

Speaking on the new initiative, Chief Executive Officer for Sinapi Aba, Tony Fosu, explained the loan facility would make finance easily accessible to entrepreneurs with businesses in the WASH sector.