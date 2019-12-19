Savings and Loans company Sinapi Aba, has been awarded Best Company in Promoting Gender Equality and Best Company in Women Empowerment Project at the Sustainability and Social Investment awards held at the Movenpick Ambassadorial hotel, in Accra.

The awards ceremony under the theme “Celebrating impactful brands and their sustainable legacies” saw some 28 other institutions presented with various awards for their efforts towards national development.

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, has for the past three years enhanced the capacities of more than 25,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the country.

The beneficiaries of the capacity building, mostly women from the manufacturing, agro-processing and education sectors, have been trained how to identify potential businesses, undertake proper record keeping, networking, and other prudent business practices to enhance their operations.

Mr Eric Ofoe-Barnor, Head of Marketing and Deposit, Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, on behalf of management lauded the organizers of the awards and pledged to work extra hard in sustaining the interest of women towards national development.

Award categories

Awards presented to institutions fell under the following categories; Best Company in Charitable Given, Best Company in Clean Water Provision Project, Best Company in Climate Change Mitigation Project, Best Company in Community Development And Infrastructure Project, Best Company in Community Support Project, Best Company in Disability Employment, Best Company in Disability Support Project, Best Company in Economic Empowerment Project, Best Company in Educational Sponsorship Project and Best Company in Educational Sustainability Program among others.

Background

The Sustainability and Social Investment Awards is another initiative of Ianmatsun Global Services, organizers of the Health, Environment Safety & Security Awards.

The purpose of the awards is to create awareness and encourage Corporate Social Index (CSI) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) foundations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) and other implementing agencies in delivering high impact projects that aligns with Government’s focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

It is also conceptualized to publicly recognize impacts made by companies, enterprises, institutions and individuals through exemplary success in voluntarily improving the quality of life of people and communities.