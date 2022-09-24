The Senior Manager, General Trade of MTN Ghana, Simon Amoh, has appealed to the media to keep encouraging the public to re-register their SIM cards to stay connected to enjoy the benefits of MTN.

“When you take your phone and dial *400# and if you don’t find the B-Cap Yes, then it means the SIM card is not fully registered. So, as we go back, on our platforms, homes, churches and wherever we are going, let us encourage people to make sure their SIM cards are fully registered.”

He said the telecommunication network intends to put control into the hands of subscribers through applications to enable customers texperience convenient services.

He said MTN’s mobile money service since it was role out has provided total financial inclusion to customers.

The chief sales and distribution officer Mr Shaibu Haruna said the company will continue to offer the best of service to its customers, and also, “be responsible to the environment, making sure we also impact the society in which we are operating and also building strong governance for our business.”

He mentioned leadership, integrity, relationship and innovation as core values guiding the company in its operations.

The company is further called for community protection and support in the fight against cable theft.

It said the continuous stealing of cables was disrupting network connectivity, thereby, affecting customer experience and causing huge financial burdens for the company.

Speaking to journalists and media practitioners at an Editors’ Forum in Bolgatanga, the company’s Northern Sector network manager, Joseph Addai, stated that MTN spends a lot of revenue to replace stolen cables, a situation which is drawing back the company in terms of its commitment to improving services.