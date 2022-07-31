The nationwide SIM cards re-registration exercise has been extended to September 30, 2022

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced this at a press conference in Accra Sunday.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

“Upon consultation with stakeholders in the industry, I have reluctantly accepted to extend the re-registration exercise to September, 30, 2022,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, however, warned that, “any SIM that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services”.

“It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs. The full range of punitive measures will be announced at another press briefing in September. Kindly do not blame your service provider when you suffer that fate due to your own inaction. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

The government had initially set July 31 as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards.

However, majority of Ghanaians have not received the Ghana card to enable them re-register their SIM cards

This has compelled the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation to “reluctantly” extend the deadline to enable people register their SIM cards.

This extension of the deadline to September is the final one.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also announced that a self sim registration app will be launched next week to help people register in the comfort of their homes.