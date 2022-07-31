Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led high-ranking government officials to grace the one-week ceremony of the late father of lead Pastor of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

The father, Charles Kofi Nyamekye, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, after a short illness.

The solemn ceremony came off on Friday, July 29 at the church premises adjacent to the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences on the Haatso-Atomic road.

Present with Dr Bawumia was the Energy Minister; Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Local Government Minister; Dan Botwe, AMA Mayor; Elizabeth Sackey and Abuakwa South MP; Samuel Atta-Akyea.

Others included Deputy Education Minister; Reverend John Ntim Fordjour and Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku.

The Vice President signed a book of condolence in honour of the deceased.