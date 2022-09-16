Leading automobile premium and luxury dealer in Ghana, Silver Star Auto Limited, has announced it has lost its deal as the authorised distributor of Mercedes Benz in Ghana.

According to Silver Star, Mercedes Germany has decided to use direct and indirect engagement to select a new dealer for Ghana after 25 years.

“We have tried our level best to make a case with Mercedes-Benz in Germany without luck, all appeals failed to have produced any response from them leaving us no choice but to seek redress from the courts,” the company said in a statement.

Despite the separation, the company has assured its customers that it will still remain an independent trusted partner for Mercedes-Benz advice, support, and after-sales service.

