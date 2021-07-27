A man and wife based in Moshie Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi are counting their losses after fire razed down their home.

Among the many things destroyed, the couple’s two children were burnt to death in the fire which started at 8:00am, Tuesday morning.

According to them, they noticed neither of their two children have made a sign of being awake, despite sleeping for long, hence, they sent their eldest son to check up on them.

The child came back with sad news that their room was on fire.

Residents rushed to their rescue, but they were hindered by thick black smoke clouding the entire room.

It took the rescuers carving a hole in the wall to penetrate the building, but the layout of the room posed another difficulty.

After retrieving some items from the room, the children were located after several minutes, but unfortunately, they were both burnt beyond recognition.

Residents blamed the fire service personnel who failed to show up, adding that they were forced to break pipe holes to quench the fire.