An elderly Kenyan man and wife, who were married for 76 years, have reportedly died six hours apart.

Maritim Biwott Arap Tuwei and his wife, Ruth Maritim, who are from Kapseret constituency, reportedly got married traditionally in 1946. Tuwei died at the age of 107, while Maritim was aged 100.

Interestingly, the two had made a vow and even informed their children that they would both ‘sleep’ when their time to die comes, and no one will be left behind.

Tuko reported that as their time came on Friday, July 23, Ruth passed on around 9:00 pm followed by Tuwei at 2:00am.

David Maritim, the fifth son of the couple, who also doubles as the family chairperson, told the publication that their parents died as they had wished while still alive.

He narrated emotionally how their mother requested to be accompanied outside at night before dying.

David added;

“While outside, she began shaking massively before dying. Her demise saw immediate family members around her break into wails that attracted the attention of our father who was inside the house. We had to lie to him that our mother had fallen sick and has been rushed to hospital but stable in health.”

The family chairperson also revealed that his father woke up three times in the night to answer the call of nature and at 2:00 am after going back to the house, he slept, never to wake up again.

Bishop William Maritim, one of the sons, also recounted how their father, one week ago, made a passionate appeal to his children to come home so that he can talk with them. This, however, did not materialise.

Bishop William said:

“They would wake up at 2:00 am and begin talking to each other. Theirs was true love and friendship that was unmatched.

“He called us insisting that we should all regroup at our home, that there was a special message they wanted to share together with our mother. Unfortunately, due to circumstances, not all members turned up, leading him to postpone the meeting to a later date.”

The cleric also revealed that attempts to dissuade his parents against the thought of dying together were met with resistance.

The two lovebirds will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 4, at their Megun home.