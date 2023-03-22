World Water Day is held on March 22 to raise awareness on two billion people living without access to safe water.

Residents of Sibi, a farming community in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, continue to struggle in their quest to have access to potable drinking water.

The perennial water shortage in the area compel women and children to walk over 6-7 kilometers either to Kpassa or Damanko to fetch water despite numerous reports by Adom News for government and individual organisations to come to their aid.

A visit to the area by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu revealed the current dire need situation for residents, especially women and children who are forced to balance pans on their heads while journeying long distances.

The only access to potable water is a mechanized borehole with poly tank constructed by a philanthropist identified as Evangelist Ruth.

Some students and women in the community disclosed that they were most affected as they spent valuable time in search of water.

According to them, the prevailing situation has affected every aspect of their lives. The dire situation has affected health and education as their children cannot get water to bath in the morning and go to school which is affecting their children’s performance in schools.

The residents added that teachers and workers refuse posting to the areas due to water scarcity in the community and its environs, hence the intervention of government and individuals to come to their aid.

Speaking to the District Chief Executive Officer, Jackai Jackson, he described the situation in the community as a generational burden.

He added that the assembly is working with other alternatives to get the people of Sibi water.

The DCE, however, seized the International Water celebration and appealed to individuals and philanthropic institutions to come to Nkwanta North District to help address the water challenges.