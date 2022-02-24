Fear, panic and pandemonium gripped the Law Court Complex in Accra Wednesday when a prison officer accidentally discharged his weapon in a courtroom.

The incident happened at the Criminal Court 5 which is on the fourth floor of the court complex during the hearing of the trial of four persons alleged to have kidnapped two Canadians.

There was panic immediately the gunshot was heard with people in the courtroom taking cover and running helter-skelter.

The presiding judge, Justice Lydia Marfo, suspended proceedings.

The prison officer who accidentally discharged his weapon is part of the team that brings remand prisoners to the court for trial.

A source told Graphic Online that the prison officer is currently in critical condition.

“He sustained serious injuries and was sent to the Law Court complex clinic. But he has currently been sent to the hospital,” the source said.