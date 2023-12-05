Sheffield United have sacked Paul Heckingbottom and appointed former manager Chris Wilder as his replacement, the club’s owner Prince Abdullah has confirmed.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League with five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

Speaking to TalkSport, Prince Abdullah said Wilder was “the best guy on planet earth to take over the club right now”.

“Chris is very optimistic he can save the season,” Prince Abdullah said.

“He doesn’t think it’s easy, but he thinks it’s still possible.”

Heckingbottom, appointed on a permanent basis in November 2021, guided the club back to the top flight by finishing second in the Championship last season.

But after Saturday’s 5-0 loss to fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley left them four points from safety, the 46-year-old has become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Following that defeat, Heckingbottom criticised the club for making “financial rather than football decisions” by selling key players in the summer.

He also said United had been “let down” by some players at Burnley after the Clarets moved off the bottom of the table at United’s expense.

On the decision to sack Heckingbottom, Prince Abdullah said: “I felt like after the last few games it was a necessary decision. The replacement has done great things for the club and knows the club, so I feel good about the decision in one way but I really have a tremendous respect for Paul.”

The Blades, who have won only once this season and have a goal difference of minus 28, host second-placed Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Wilder returns to Bramall Lane

Wilder oversaw Sheffield United’s rise from League One back to the Premier League, clinching two promotions in the space of three seasons following his appointment in May 2016.

The 56-year-old, a former Blades defender, then achieved an impressive ninth in the club’s first season back in the top flight for 12 years in 2019-20.

Wilder’s side were praised for their style as they secured eye-catching wins against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

But they were unable to reach similar heights the following season, enduring the worst start to a season in Premier League history – until Heckingbottom’s side made a worse start this term.