Son of Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and actress Michelle Diamon (Michy), has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to reduce the prices of LPG gas.

In a video shared on Instagram, Majesty as he is known, said his mother recently has been complaining about the price of gas.

The young boy said he has no idea what it is or why his mum keeps complaining, but he would appreciate it if the President fixes it.

“Dear Mr President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my name is His Majesty, Majesty for short. My mummy keeps complaining about gas prices – gas, gas, gas. I don’t know what it is, can you fix it? Thank you Mr President,” he said.

Reacting to her son’s video, Michy wrote “as a Jollof seller, what do u want me to complain about, son? @hismajesty_majesty . Someone pls tag the President, I could do with a free tanker of gas right now & some small GHC6 billion.”