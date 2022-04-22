Songstress Mzbel’s son has issued a strong warning to her not to publicise his nude body after she took a bathroom video of him.

Nana Kwame was particularly concerned about his privacy when his mother set the cameras on him, in a bid to capture him having a relaxing bath tub moment.

While chiding her son for wasting water and disturbing him during vacation period, Nana Kwame kept repeating “did my buttocks come inside?”

Knowing the internet obsessed person his mother is, the six-year-old issued a stern warning for her not to post his nudity.

His video has ended up on social media, that notwithstanding.